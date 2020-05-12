Is Ramaphosa hinting at the end of our ‘house arrest’?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been “missing in action” nationally for almost two weeks since he announced the easing of lockdown restrictions to level 4 on the government’s “risk adjusted strategy”. So what, then, to make of his regular letter to the nation yesterday? Was he preparing us for good news that a further relaxation to level 3 is not far off … or was he preparing us for more time before we get our “parole”? It was interesting, to say the least, that Ramaphosa acknowledged that the lockdown had done its job and bought the government the time it needed...

