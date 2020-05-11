 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 11.5.2020 07:16 am

Dlamini-Zuma might be a valuable ally to Ramaphosa

PREMIUM!
Dlamini-Zuma might be a valuable ally to Ramaphosa

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: EPA

The problem is that people erroneously divide the president’s Cabinet into ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’.

In South Africa, it is a sad truth that, once a politician has been branded as “bad” by a lynch mob of commentators or even those who hate the ANC, then logic and facts go out of the window. And, in the current coronavirus crisis, the most demonised minister is the one who is perceived by many to be the source of all of our woes under the lockdown – whether that means the bans of booze and cigarettes or the fact we can only leave our homes under strict conditions. So, Nkozazana Dlamini-Zuma is believed to be behind our...
Related Stories
Dlamini-Zuma is the rising star in Ramaphosa’s party – analysts 11.5.2020
What social compact is Ramaphosa talking about? 9.5.2020
Lawyers hit Ramaphosa with another letter over lawfulness of the NCCC 8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.