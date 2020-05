Little Richard has left the building, at the age of 87. And, even without the silence of the global lockdown, the popular music building is a lot less raucous, a lot less colourful and a lot less in-your-face. Richard Wayne Penniman, who as “Little Richard” became one of rock ‘n’ roll’s flashiest, controversial, but undoubtedly most influential performers, helped take the music genre across the boundaries of race, class and gender. And, as a man who was at one stage openly homosexual, he took on that particular taboo, too. His no-holds-barred live performances (more like attacks on his piano) influenced...

