Editorials 10.5.2020 08:20 am

Cele’s announcement on ‘blasphemy’ smacks of a whitewash

Picture for illustration. A Muslim religious scholar prays at the Jummah Masjid Mosque during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan in Colombo on May 4, 2020. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

For example, it is not unreasonable to ask: was the Mohammed cited by the cop actually called to give evidence?

Sometimes, it seems as though ANC leaders take people for fools. Like Minister Thulas Nxesi, who said, with a straight face, the pool at Nkandla was for fire prevention. And he was supported by the then police minister, Riah Phiyega, who said it was “well known” that people in rural areas used buckets of water to put out fires. We have to wonder, then, about Police Minister Bheki Cele’s announcement yesterday that the policeman who allegedly blasphemed by using the name of the Muslim prophet, Muhammad, in arresting people illegally gathered to pray, had been cleared of the accusation. The...
