Another indication that the ANC is making things up as it goes along with the coronavirus lockdown is the regulation on the wearing of masks in public.

With an eye on a media soundbite, an ANC apparatchik in Limpopo orchestrated the arrest of more than 30 people he found without masks when he did his “inspection” on Tuesday.

The problem is that, legally, the cops had no right to arrest the alleged offenders because, even in terms of the restrictions, their conduct was not illegal. Failure to wear a mask has not been gazetted as an offence. No doubt government will soon remedy that shortcoming.

When that happens, there will, no doubt, be a tsunami of protest from the “I have my rights” brigade, who see all of the Covid-19 regulations as some Nazi-like attempt to rob people of their basic civic freedoms.

Absurdly, some people have even gone as far as comparing the current regulations with apartheid … which was declared a crime against humanity.

Not being allowed to buy booze or cigarettes – or even being compelled to wear face masks or coverings in public – is hardly on the same scale as a crime against humanity.

And those who refuse to wear a mask should pause to think about their conduct. This is an issue which goes much further than individual rights.

Although there is conflicting evidence about how effective masks are in retarding the spread of the virus, the fact remains that they do help and in countries where wearing masks is compulsory, the infection spread has been slowed.

Also, if there is the smallest chance that you – infected with the virus but asymptomatic and refusing to wear a mask – could pass it on to a vulnerable person and possibly hand them a death sentence, why would you be so selfish?

