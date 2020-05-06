 
 
Editorials 6.5.2020 08:00 am

Government is now losing sympathy

Police gather at Surfer's Corner, Muizenberg, where people were arrested for staging a silent protest against regulations prohibiting surfing, 5 May 2020. Picture: Twitter / @kanniekaknie

It looked plainly absurd that security authorities arrested a man in Muizenberg for standing still and ‘not exercising’.

To put it gently, surfing must be one of the smaller mass participation sports in South Africa. So, under the lockdown restrictions, who really cares that surfers are not allowed to go into the waves and have fun? Did their protests in Durban and Cape Town this week really merit the media coverage they got? And were these protests deliberately orchestrated to get media mileage? And were these not the complaints of a privileged group of people who could easily get their exercise some other way? Those are legitimate questions and, in asking them, we point out that government has...
