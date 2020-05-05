 
 
Editorials 5.5.2020

Good signs globally, but SA yet to hit virus peak

Good signs globally, but SA yet to hit virus peak

People line up in front of an ice cream parlor in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany, on April 20, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

Those glimmers of hope show that the worst of times do pass … eventually. But, let’s not forget that South Africa’s worst hasn’t yet happened.

Like green shoots appearing in spring after a long winter, there are encouraging signs that parts of the world may be turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is past its peak of deaths. In Iran, mosques have been allowed to reopen and the country has recorded 80,000 Covid-19 recoveries. In Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain and Italy (the latter two the worst hit in continental Europe) restrictions on businesses, as well as social movement, are being lifted in stages. In Austria, people can play tennis again – so long as they only...
