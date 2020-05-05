Good signs globally, but SA yet to hit virus peak

Like green shoots appearing in spring after a long winter, there are encouraging signs that parts of the world may be turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is past its peak of deaths. In Iran, mosques have been allowed to reopen and the country has recorded 80,000 Covid-19 recoveries. In Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain and Italy (the latter two the worst hit in continental Europe) restrictions on businesses, as well as social movement, are being lifted in stages. In Austria, people can play tennis again – so long as they only...

Like green shoots appearing in spring after a long winter, there are encouraging signs that parts of the world may be turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is past its peak of deaths. In Iran, mosques have been allowed to reopen and the country has recorded 80,000 Covid-19 recoveries. In Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain and Italy (the latter two the worst hit in continental Europe) restrictions on businesses, as well as social movement, are being lifted in stages.

In Austria, people can play tennis again – so long as they only play singles matches, don’t shake hands or touch each other’s tennis balls.

Sports which don’t go against social distancing principles – such as golf, archery and equestrian sports – are gradually being phased back in.

In many countries, daily deaths are below what they were a month ago, indicating the mortality peak may have passed.

Those glimmers of hope show that the worst of times do pass … eventually.

But, let’s not forget that South Africa’s worst hasn’t yet happened. According to government projections, we may only hit our peak in September.

So, people still need to obey the rules, particularly on hygiene and social distancing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.