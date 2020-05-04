 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 4.5.2020 06:00 am

Take a fresh look at doing business

PREMIUM!
Take a fresh look at doing business

A 3D print of a spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in front of a 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle. National Institutes of Health/AFP/File/Handout

Some companies have been unable to trade for almost six weeks because they have not been considered ‘essential services’.

The easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions – which allows more businesses to operate – seems to be a welcome and necessary move. After all, some companies have been unable to trade for almost six weeks, because they have not been considered “essential services”. That time in lockdown will, sadly, have caused many to close their doors for good and to put their workers out on the street, metaphorically speaking. They will not – in an already tough economy – have had the financial resources to fall back on and absorb the lack of income for so long. Also, many would...
Related Stories
Poor family of eight share shack with no electricity, water, as MEC asked to help 4.5.2020
More pledges to Solidarity Fund to fight Covid-19 4.5.2020
Covid-19 has us questioning whether we’ll live, and what we may live to find 4.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.