 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 2.5.2020 08:20 am

The 438 cricket match holds a lesson for us all

PREMIUM!
The 438 cricket match holds a lesson for us all

Herschelle Gibbs. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Herschelle Gibbs showed that, just when a situation seems impossible, belief and commitment can turn it around.

A positive aspect of the coronavirus crisis is that well-known South Africans are trying to help those in distress. The latest of these is Proteas cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs, who has put up for charity auction the bat he used to help his team win the famous 438 match against Australia. It’s one of the most outstanding – and valuable – pieces of South African sporting memorabilia – other than the ball Joel Stransky kicked to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup – and should fetch a sizeable sum. The fact that Gibbs is willing to put it up for...
Related Stories
Some restrictions require a rethink 2.5.2020
Lockdown Diaries: We’re beginning to feel the pinch 2.5.2020
Muslim leaders to ask ConCourt to rule on mosques opening 2.5.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.