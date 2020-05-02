The 438 cricket match holds a lesson for us all

A positive aspect of the coronavirus crisis is that well-known South Africans are trying to help those in distress. The latest of these is Proteas cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs, who has put up for charity auction the bat he used to help his team win the famous 438 match against Australia. It’s one of the most outstanding – and valuable – pieces of South African sporting memorabilia – other than the ball Joel Stransky kicked to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup – and should fetch a sizeable sum. The fact that Gibbs is willing to put it up for...

