Yesterday’s opening up of the country after the harsh Level 5 coronavirus lockdown can be looked at in a number of ways. The crowds of people who flocked to parks, beaches and beachfront promenades, with little apparent regard to social distancing or to the mandatory wearing of face masks in public, portrayed an image of pampered suburbia, little concerned with the greater national good. There is certainly merit in the suggestion that they were law-breakers. The lockdown restrictions, even under Level 4, where SA is now, state explicitly that places like parks are closed and any water sport activities in...

Yesterday’s opening up of the country after the harsh Level 5 coronavirus lockdown can be looked at in a number of ways.

The crowds of people who flocked to parks, beaches and beachfront promenades, with little apparent regard to social distancing or to the mandatory wearing of face masks in public, portrayed an image of pampered suburbia, little concerned with the greater national good.

There is certainly merit in the suggestion that they were law-breakers. The lockdown restrictions, even under Level 4, where SA is now, state explicitly that places like parks are closed and any water sport activities in the sea are prohibited.

So, the people who indulged in those activities cannot be defended. They broke the law.

On the other hand, the relaxation of movement to allow people to exercise outside their homes – between 6am and 9am and not more than 5km away from their residence – follows no logic.

No other country has had the severity of movement restrictions that SA did under Level 5 and no country which allows movement away from a residence sets such strict parameters.

The exercise restriction, which was supposedly put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, probably had the opposite effect – by forcing masses of people to go outside within a restricted period.

Already, there are indications the government mandarins are displeased and there have been threats of prosecutions, as well as hints the Level 5 restrictions may be reimposed.

This is all more proof – if such were needed – that the government’s response to a very real health threat has had many negative, unintended consequences.

This restriction needs a rethink. Limit the exercise duration, but allow it to take place at any time during the day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.