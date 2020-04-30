 
 
Don’t leave poor pupils out in the cold

Don’t leave poor pupils out in the cold

Our children deserve the best start in life and we must not let this crisis deprive them of that.

The news that the government is preparing to open up schools in a phased, controlled manner as the coronavirus lockdown eases, is heartening. Pupils have already lost a significant number of days of teaching and, useful as electronic teaching may have been in plugging some gaps, there is no substitute for a teacher in front of a class. In the plans for the reopening, there are some good intentions. Schools will have strict rules on the screening of pupils and staff, there will be sanitation measures and social distancing will be enforced in the classroom. The government is taking matters...
