There is no doubt that restrictions of some kind had to be introduced in South Africa to slow the spread of coronavirus … but the rest of the world is starting to notice that our authorities are some of the most heavy-handed and brutal in enforcing our lockdown.

No less an organisation than the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office describes our situation as a “toxic lockdown culture” created by the brutality of police and army units meting out their form of street justice to those they believe have contravened the disaster regulations.

Georgette Gagnon, director of field operations and technical cooperation for the UN Human Rights Office, said the law enforcement response was “highly militarised” and that her office had received “reports of disproportionate use of force by security officers, particularly in poor and informal settlements”.

The brutality is worrying on a number of counts.

First, it is unnecessary, because there are other ways of ensuring compliance. Then, it cements the belief in different treatments for rich and poor. Finally – and most concerning – is that people are building up enmity towards the forces of law and order.

The ANC government should not forget: you can only push people so far before they push back.

