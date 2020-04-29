 
 
Lockdown Diaries: All dressed up and nothing to see

Guy Hawthorne
Lockdown Diaries: All dressed up and nothing to see

Skype wedding. Picture: Pinterest

We dressed up as if we were going to a wedding because, well, in a manner of speaking, we were.

The signs were there that Saturday, 18 April, was going to be a special day. For a start, I wore underpants. I had spent the days in lockdown up until then shloofing around in a tracksuit, and underwear seemed surplus to requirements under the lockdown restrictions. Besides, it was one less item to wash. Then, the missus put on makeup, and I mean the whole bang-shoot. Not just the lip gloss she had been sporting for the previous two weeks. She also set the table out on our patio, using our best cutlery and crockery, and I retrieved a pack...
Lock Down

