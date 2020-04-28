 
 
Editorials 28.4.2020

Crack down on thuggish racial malice, Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Bennitt Bartl

A Mpumalanga cop allegedly told Muslims he was busy arresting that it seemed their prophet Muhammad was ‘bigger’ than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Even when he was apologising for a blatantly anti-Muslim slur by a police officer, Bheki Cele contrived to make it seem less outrageous, by calling it “unfortunate”. Unfortunate, Minister, is something which happens by mistake … not something done deliberately, out of racist malice. The insult came from a cop arresting a group of Muslims praying at a gathering in Mpumalanga. The worshippers were in an illegal gathering in terms of the disaster regulations … as well as failing to observe social distancing. The cop allegedly told the Muslims that it seemed their prophet Muhammad was “bigger” than President Cyril...
