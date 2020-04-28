 
 
Editorials 28.4.2020

Cuban health personnel don’t come free… we pay

Cuban health personnel don't come free… we pay

More than 200 Cuban health professionals touched down in South Africa in the early hours of Monday morning, 27 April 2020. Image: Facebook/Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

While the ANC clearly feels it owes a debt for Cuban help in the past, we must ask why South Africans of today have to pay that debt.

On the face of it, the dispatch of 217 Cuban medical personnel to South Africa to help in the Covid-19 campaign seems like an altruistic gesture. Cuba, despite what Western propaganda over the years has maintained, has a highly developed medical service … providing universal healthcare to the people of the island was one of the first things Fidel Castro put in motion on ousting the dictator Batista in 1959. And the reality is that South Africa needs all the help it can get because we haven’t even glimpsed how bad this pandemic is going to be. It is also...
