Editorials 24.4.2020 09:00 am

Oupoot puts us on the right track

Oupoot puts us on the right track

Scattered planks believed to be the work of the last remaining Knysna elephant, Oupoot. Picture supplied

As long as she is around, there is a reminder of different times.

There is one creature which has been keeping its social distance for decades – the elusive Knysna forest-dwelling elephant known as Oupoot. For years, mystery has surrounded the whereabouts of the huge pachyderm, a female estimated to be about 46 years old. Just when people thought she may have died – and become the last of the forest-dwelling elephants to expire – there would be a tantalising clue … some dung on a secluded path, or a half-image on a camera trap. With the Knysna forests deserted of most people because of lockdown – except for a few essential workers...
