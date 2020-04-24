It’s hard to have faith in tinpot soldiers

The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented in SA’s history – and it has the potential to wreak more havoc than any other phenomenon, natural or human-initiated. So, it is understandable that the government wants to maximise its resources in the fight to keep the virus at bay for as long as possible. It should not, therefore, be a surprise that President Cyril Ramaphosa this week formalised plans to use the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in its role of “support to the civil power”. However, many people were, quite understandably, concerned that the call-up of the military signified a hardened stance...

