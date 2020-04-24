 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 24.4.2020 08:20 am

It’s hard to have faith in tinpot soldiers

PREMIUM!
It’s hard to have faith in tinpot soldiers

A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

It comes on the back of multiple, credible, reports of troops abusing people they accused of breaking lockdown regulations.

The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented in SA’s history – and it has the potential to wreak more havoc than any other phenomenon, natural or human-initiated. So, it is understandable that the government wants to maximise its resources in the fight to keep the virus at bay for as long as possible. It should not, therefore, be a surprise that President Cyril Ramaphosa this week formalised plans to use the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in its role of “support to the civil power”. However, many people were, quite understandably, concerned that the call-up of the military signified a hardened stance...
Related Stories
Risk factors: 9 major takeaways from Ramaphosa’s lockdown speech 24.4.2020
‘Farcical, ridiculous’ – Steenhuisen on defence committee referring him to Speaker for tweeting SANDF letter 24.4.2020
‘It is part of my sacrifice’ – home-based carers in it for the long haul 24.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.