Editorials 23.4.2020 08:00 am

Mbaks got it right this time, trolls

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter.

Don’t let your own distaste for someone get in the way of an unbiased assessment, is one of the lessons here.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula often attracts criticism with his inane tweeting and media grandstanding. However, this week the mob baying for his blood – led by the ever-opportunistic Democratic Alliance – got it wrong. Mbaks was on form at a roadblock near the toll plaza on the N1 at Grasmere. A video went viral on social media and had the trolls out in force. Mbalula was seen to be admonishing a man who claimed to be going to get food – and then ordering him arrested and his car impounded. Social media raged about an outrageous assault on human rights....
