Mbaks got it right this time, trolls

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula often attracts criticism with his inane tweeting and media grandstanding. However, this week the mob baying for his blood – led by the ever-opportunistic Democratic Alliance – got it wrong.

Mbaks was on form at a roadblock near the toll plaza on the N1 at Grasmere. A video went viral on social media and had the trolls out in force. Mbalula was seen to be admonishing a man who claimed to be going to get food – and then ordering him arrested and his car impounded.

Social media raged about an outrageous assault on human rights. Few people bothered to watch the video or delve deeper into what transpired.

The man stopped at the roadblock claimed to be a supermarket owner going to replenish his stocks. He was on a tolled highway, though. And he didn’t have the permit he would need if he was telling the truth.

Finally, his car licence expired in 2016, as Mbalula’s office revealed afterwards.

The lesson here is twofold. First, always look for the broader context when you see videos on social media and then, ask your own questions.

Also, don’t let your own distaste for someone get in the way of an unbiased assessment.

