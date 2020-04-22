 
 
Don’t try to use the crisis to steamroller laws, ANC

Don’t try to use the crisis to steamroller laws, ANC

Homeless people queue to recieve food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Workers tried repeatedly to ensure social distancing to no avail. SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around KwaMai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. They complained that they were not on the lists and that no-one had come to them to get their names. Organisers managed to give a number of them food packages, but many didn’t get anything. They explained that they need the numbers of people to be efficient at distribution as ther is many more people that need food than there is food available for them to distribute. Picture: Neil McCartney

In applying financial disaster relief, government has looked to push its transformation agenda, while it hasn’t come near to honouring its promises to its poor, largely black, electorate.

A worrying aspect of the virus lockdown is that the ANC could use its virtually unfettered emergency powers to push through the radical social engineering it has failed to achieve in a parliamentary democracy. There seems to be a strong puritanical element within the organisation which seeks to remove health “evils” from society permanently … hence the sweeping powers to restrict the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. Disaster powers have also been used to fast-track water supplies, while talk of “mobilising” private health sector resources for the national Covid-19 fight is also accelerating the move towards the planned National Health...
