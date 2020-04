In many parts of the world, as the realisation sinks in that lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus have done immense damage to national economies, as well as to the whole global financial system, thoughts are turning to exit strategies. These are what must be in place before lockdowns are eased. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind, though, that there will not be an immediate, or total lifting of the restrictions which have been put in place. South Africa has experienced some of the toughest lockdown regulations of any country and perhaps because of that...

These are what must be in place before lockdowns are eased. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind, though, that there will not be an immediate, or total lifting of the restrictions which have been put in place.

South Africa has experienced some of the toughest lockdown regulations of any country and perhaps because of that – as government intended – it bought a precious few weeks to marshal the country’s resources ahead of the expected big spike in Covid-19 infections and consequent hospitalisations, not to mention deaths.

But the abrupt halt to most economic activity has dealt a crippling blow to a country already staggering. It is imperative that, when the extended lockdown expires on 30 April, it should not be followed by another blanket extension.

People need to get back to work. Industries need to start producing again. People need to be allowed to have their personal freedoms (or most of them, anyway) returned to them.

It seems likely that a phased-in return to work will be announced – but that a ban on large gatherings of any kind will have to remain in place. So, you can forget about watching sport or catching a concert in a stadium for the best part of another year.

Public transport operators will have to stick to social distancing measures and commuters will have to sanitise their hands and wear face masks, to protect others.

The real danger, now, is that people will equate the end of lockdown with the end of the virus threat. Nothing could be further from the truth.

