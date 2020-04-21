We need to adapt to a new world with compassion

If a side-effect of the coronavirus is a new realism in South African politics and society in general, then the awful cloud will prove to have a silver lining. A sober, and realistic, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a significant acknowledgement in his letter to the nation this week. He said the virus crisis had shown up, and exacerbated, the deep structural inequality in our country where some people live comfortably, while many more battle every day to survive. While this could be attributed to the legacy of our history (he didn’t say apartheid, but that was what he meant), Ramaphosa...

If a side-effect of the coronavirus is a new realism in South African politics and society in general, then the awful cloud will prove to have a silver lining.

A sober, and realistic, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a significant acknowledgement in his letter to the nation this week. He said the virus crisis had shown up, and exacerbated, the deep structural inequality in our country where some people live comfortably, while many more battle every day to survive.

While this could be attributed to the legacy of our history (he didn’t say apartheid, but that was what he meant), Ramaphosa also frankly admitted that the impact of the restrictions was “also a symptom of a fundamental failing in our post-apartheid society”.

Is this a sign that the ANC is moving away from playing the “apartheid card” at every turn to avoid taking responsibility for the mess in which the country finds itself?

If that is indeed the case, it is a hopeful sign that the blame game may be pushed aside as we work together to rebuild the country, not only from the ravages of the virus and associated lockdown, but also from the corruption and mismanagement which have devastated the economy.

It is also to be hoped that the “haves” also acknowledge their privilege – however it may have been acquired – and look to sharing with those less fortunate.

This global crisis is an opportunity for the whole of humanity – and not just South Africans – to examine the way we live and the way we are fixated on material things. We need to seriously ask ourselves: how much money is enough? And we must answer honestly while assessing our lifestyles.

It cannot be business as usual any more. As we approach this new world, we need compassion more than ever.

