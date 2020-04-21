 
 
21.4.2020

We need to adapt to a new world with compassion

We need to adapt to a new world with compassion

A view of Sandton City, the richest square mile in Africa, towering over impoverished Alexandra township, in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA / Kim Ludbrook

We need to seriously ask ourselves: how much money is enough? And we must answer honestly while assessing our lifestyles.

If a side-effect of the coronavirus is a new realism in South African politics and society in general, then the awful cloud will prove to have a silver lining. A sober, and realistic, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a significant acknowledgement in his letter to the nation this week. He said the virus crisis had shown up, and exacerbated, the deep structural inequality in our country where some people live comfortably, while many more battle every day to survive. While this could be attributed to the legacy of our history (he didn’t say apartheid, but that was what he meant), Ramaphosa...
