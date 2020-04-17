Eskom boss makes the right noises

It is strange that anything could occupy the headspace of people so completely that it excludes the ongoing disaster at South Africa’s power utility – yet coronavirus has done that. People should be thankful that Eskom has not added to their woes with load shedding during the lockdown. That is one of the reasons it is not top of mind at the moment … but it remains a huge problem which won’t go away, even after the virus subsides. It was encouraging to hear Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter say there will be major changes coming to the...

