 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 17.4.2020 08:00 am

Unexplained restrictions bode ill for civil liberties

PREMIUM!
Unexplained restrictions bode ill for civil liberties

Picture: iStock

It is worrying that, so far, there has been no cogent, scientific explanation for why the bans on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes are in place.

Despite a move towards slow relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus lockdown, the signs are not hopeful that life will get back to normal on 30 April, the end of the extension to the original 21-day period. This is, firstly, because the number of new daily Covid-19 infections is higher than the levels the government has said it would like to see before it considers easing of restrictions. A significant number of new infections will, obviously, indicate that efforts to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus are not proceeding as well as hoped. This, in turn, means that...
Related Stories
Solidarity should be part of a blueprint for the future 17.4.2020
There’s blatant inequality in lockdown law enforcement 17.4.2020
Tradebrics offers vouchers to assist entrepreneurs 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.