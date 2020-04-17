Unexplained restrictions bode ill for civil liberties

Despite a move towards slow relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus lockdown, the signs are not hopeful that life will get back to normal on 30 April, the end of the extension to the original 21-day period. This is, firstly, because the number of new daily Covid-19 infections is higher than the levels the government has said it would like to see before it considers easing of restrictions. A significant number of new infections will, obviously, indicate that efforts to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus are not proceeding as well as hoped. This, in turn, means that...

Despite a move towards slow relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus lockdown, the signs are not hopeful that life will get back to normal on 30 April, the end of the extension to the original 21-day period.

This is, firstly, because the number of new daily Covid-19 infections is higher than the levels the government has said it would like to see before it considers easing of restrictions.

A significant number of new infections will, obviously, indicate that efforts to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus are not proceeding as well as hoped.

This, in turn, means that the date when health services expect the huge peak of hospitalisations could come sooner – and catch the country out in terms of lack of equipment and critical care beds.

However, the other ominous sign – at least for those itching to be released from effective house arrest and for those concerned about the ongoing suspension of many of their rights – is that, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, government can keep restrictions in place for three months without approval from parliament.

In the worst-case scenario, it could be as far away as the end of June before restrictions are lifted.

Yesterday’s briefing by Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did give some hints of light at the end of the tunnel, when she said there might be a gradual, phased-in easing of some lockdown rules.

In reality, though, there will be no relaxing of the bans on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

It is worrying that, so far, there has been no cogent, scientific explanation for why these are in place. It is also worrying there seems to be an air of capriciousness in the arbitrary nature of the imposed restrictions.

This bodes ill for future civil liberties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.