Editorials 16.4.2020 07:00 am

Govt must face the facts about unaffordable state bodies

Govt must face the facts about unaffordable state bodies

Image: Shutterstock

If we can do without SAA entirely, do we need Eskom as a state enterprise, or should it be privatised?

After Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan this week turned down pleas from South African Airways for more bailout funding and for help in procuring more foreign loans, it was difficult to see how our national airline could survive. SAA already had one foot in the financial grave long before the coronavirus arrived to change forever the shape of air travel globally. After decades of mismanagement and looting, culminating in the depredations of the state capture years, the once-proud airline is a shadow of itself; a figure of ridicule. Domestic and international services by the airline had already been drastically cut,...
