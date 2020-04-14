 
 
Let’s hope public health is up to the Covid-19 task

Let’s hope public health is up to the Covid-19 task

A molecular geneticist in protective clothing prepares a test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in a hospital lab in the Rhineland Region, Germany, 01 April 2020 (issued 02 April 2020). Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

In South Africa, years of government corruption, looting and incompetence have compromised the fitness of our health system.

Boris Johnson knows he is one of the fortunate ones to walk out of a hospital intensive care unit, having survived the life-threatening complications of Covid-19. After spending a week in hospital, most of it in high care, Johnson told his country that his health battle “could have gone either way” and that he owes his life to two intensive care nurses – one from Portugal and one from New Zealand – who watched his condition vigilantly for 48 hours. There were those who cynically saw Johnson’s recovery coming at just the right time – as more and more Britons...
