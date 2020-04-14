Address SANDF and police heavy-handedness, Ramaphosa

A side-effect of the coronavirus lockdown is that, in many places, crime has reduced significantly. Admissions to casualty departments around the country are also down. Some are attributing the decline in violence to the effective ban on the sale of alcohol … although President Cyril Ramaphosa noted, correctly, that, despite – or perhaps because of – the lockdown, gender-based violence (GBV) still remained at unacceptably high levels. He also warned that the law system was “not on leave” and that criminals would still be brought to book. It was a great pity that in his missive, Ramaphosa ignored the reports...

