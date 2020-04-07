 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 7.4.2020 08:47 pm

Government is between a rock and a hard place

PREMIUM!
Government is between a rock and a hard place

IMF entrance with sign of International Monetary Fund.

The IMF might be the institution of last resort to help prevent us from becoming a failed state, which has serious negative implications.

You have to have some sympathy for the ruling party in this country because, when it comes to some matters of policy and international relations, they are damned if they do; and damned if they don’t. Without the merest hint of irony, its opponents like the Democratic Alliance (DA) are now attacking it for not jumping up with alacrity and accepting loans from the International Monetary fund (IMF) … yet two years ago, that same opposition were using the IMF as a stick to beat the  ANC with because going to the global body means acknowledging a total failure of...
Related Stories
DA wants ANC to go to IMF for help 7.4.2020
Magashule and Co fear IMF bailout will loosen their ‘mafia-like grip’ on SA – Mashaba 7.4.2020
Tripartite alliance rejects Mboweni’s IMF, World Bank plan 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.