 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 6.4.2020 05:09 am

GBV was an SA pandemic long before Covid, and the virus is not helping

PREMIUM!
GBV was an SA pandemic long before Covid, and the virus is not helping

Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

In the first week of lockdown, there were 87,000 complaints of GBV – that’s more than 12,000 reported cases every single day.

When Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that the first week of the 21-day lockdown saw almost 90,000 women lodging gender-based violence (GBV) complaints, it was a grim reminder that South Africa faces another pandemic in addition to coronavirus. The lockdown should allow us to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission, spend time at home with close ones and reconnect. But some among us use it to do what they do best: abuse their partners or inflict violence on women. In the first week of lockdown, there were 87,000 complaints of GBV – that’s more than 12,000 reported cases every single...
Related Stories
Less booze during lockdown means less violent crime, but GBV calls still pouring in 5.4.2020
Eastern Cape mom found murdered next to her baby 5.4.2020
95 gender-based violence arrests during Gauteng operation 4.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.