6.4.2020

It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

It shouldn't be illegal for us to mock this 'Lockdown Government'

We need to beware that authoritarianism does not spread faster than the viral enemy.

While there is no doubt the cops were correct in arresting Pretoria youngsters for boasting, in a video, how they were flouting the coronavirus restrictions, it is disturbing that police also gave as a reason for the arrests that the men were “mocking” the government’s efforts to contain the virus. The disaster regulations give the power to the authorities to arrest anyone guilty of distributing “fake news” about the virus and about the government’s campaign to combat it. That also makes sense – because social media has allowed a tsunami of rubbish about the virus to be spread even further...
Lock Down

