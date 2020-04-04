 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 4.4.2020 08:20 am

Medical personnel need clarity on self-isolation

PREMIUM!
Medical personnel need clarity on self-isolation

Image: iStock

Two young doctors in Limpopo were forcibly put into quarantine at a government facility and not allowed to self-isolate themselves.

It is worrying that, with a possible tsunami of Covid-19 infections just over the horizon, there are seemingly ructions between the medical profession and the government. Yesterday’s legal tussle between the SA Medical Association and the MEC for health in Limpopo over two young doctors who were forcibly put into quarantine at a government facility and not allowed to self-isolate themselves after testing positive for the virus, showed up a difference in how the disaster regulations are being interpreted. MEC Phophi Ramathuba obtained a court order after the two medics allegedly went into self-isolation only after sending their domestic worker...
Related Stories
Zoom rockets to fame, with some hiccups, amid pandemic 4.4.2020
Why healthcare workers keep going in a crisis 4.4.2020
Times are tough when your proud neighbour begs 4.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.