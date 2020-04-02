 
 
SA leads the way in heartlessness

Nurse prepares oxygen mask in hospital, conceptual image | Credit: istock

Threatening industrial action and demanding special financial incentives by people who are the most essential of essential services goes well beyond the pale in our view.

If SA’s unionised health workers paid any attention to the TV images from countries overseas, where the fight against the coronavirus is in full swing, they would see medical professionals – doctors and nurses – along with support staff in hospitals doing what they signed up for – trying to save lives. Many people go into the profession to do this – to help people and not because it is just another job and a pay cheque at the end of every month. Healthcare is a vocation and in this global crisis, we are seeing the best of people as...
