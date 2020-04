You have to hand it to the couple formerly known as the Sussexes (Harry and Meghan Windsor-Markle, or Markle-Windsor) … the timing of their move to Tinseltown Los Angeles was perfect. The couple apparently settled into a luxurious pad in Malibu (not much which isn’t in that neck of the beach in California) at the same time as the whole state went into semi-lockdown as a way to contain the spread of coronavirus. Hopefully, that will keep the tabloid paparazzi at a socially acceptable distance and leave the ex-Royals alone. No doubt Harry has plenty of security around him and...

