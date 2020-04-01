 
 
Editorials 1.4.2020 07:50 am

New air pollution standards show profit is paramount

Picture: iStock

The pursuit of profit – tart it up as much as you like with the mantra of ‘job creation’ – still takes precedence over the lives of ordinary South Africans.

It seems irrelevant, amid the biggest health crisis that this country has faced, to see environmental activists complaining about air pollution standards. Yet, in a critical way, our badly polluted atmosphere – enabled by lax laws on air quality – is going to play a role in the coming coronavirus death toll. How many South Africans with lungs and respiratory systems damaged by air pollution will be at greater risk from the virus complications? So, air quality is not some “bunny hugger” topic. The activists are right to be concerned about the last-minute changes to air pollution standards, because these...
