 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 1.4.2020 07:40 am

Our politicians wear masks of excuses

PREMIUM!
Our politicians wear masks of excuses

Image: iStock

Simply put, decades of service delivery failures – caused by corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement – are about to be thrown into stark relief by Covid-19.

Our politicians are experts in self-isolating themselves from reality and, from the comfort of their palatial homes or Range Rovers, blame everything but themselves for the woes of contemporary South Africa. But they will have nowhere to hide when it comes to the coronavirus. Their mask of excuses will do little to protect them from the truth, which will become more and more apparent as the contagion wreaks havoc on our country. Simply put, decades of service delivery failures – caused by corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement – are about to be thrown into stark relief as the government tries to...
Related Stories
WATCH: First confirmed Covid-19 patient in eMalahleni speaks 1.4.2020
Local stores express fear of working in the public space during pandemic 1.4.2020
Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus 1.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.