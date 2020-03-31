 
 
Editorials 31.3.2020 07:30 am

SA stands on the edge of an abyss

SA stands on the edge of an abyss

Soweto residents outside Dobsonville Mall in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, on the fourth day of national shutdown in South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The situation needs control, and self-control, by the authorities … but also needs all of us to realise we will all go down in this disaster.

The densely populated townships have become the flashpoints of the coronavirus reality sweeping over South Africa … and in more ways than one. It was always going to be difficult to police the places where millions of the poorest South Africans live; it was always going to be tough to get those people off the streets for the duration of the 21-day national lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Many, either in ignorance or deliberate defiance, have been contravening the restrictions. And that, in turn, has led to many documented cases of soldiers from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF)...
Lock Down

