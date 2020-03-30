Lockdown rebellion is a dangerous sign

There are worrying signs the development that many feared most about the coronavirus lockdown – disobedience accompanied by kneejerk violence from the enforcers of law and order – may be coming to pass. Over the weekend, there were too many South Africans who would not get off the streets. And there was disturbing video evidence that police officers and soldiers were using violence to get people to comply. That shows that, for many South Africans, the constitution of our country – hailed as a beacon of democratic lawmaking worldwide – means nothing. The people policing the lockdown, the SANDF troops...

There are worrying signs the development that many feared most about the coronavirus lockdown – disobedience accompanied by kneejerk violence from the enforcers of law and order – may be coming to pass.

Over the weekend, there were too many South Africans who would not get off the streets. And there was disturbing video evidence that police officers and soldiers were using violence to get people to comply.

That shows that, for many South Africans, the constitution of our country – hailed as a beacon of democratic lawmaking worldwide – means nothing.

The people policing the lockdown, the SANDF troops and the cops, don’t seem to care about the human rights of those they are policing.

At the same time, though, it is apparent those defying the restrictions have no clue that they, as citizens, have just as many responsibilities as they have rights.

However, beyond the current, hopefully temporary, state of national disaster, the rebelliousness in poorer areas speaks to a greater and more dangerous attitude brewing in our poor, badly serviced, overcrowded townships and informal settlements.

These people feel abandoned by the government. And they feel they have nothing to lose. That is an explosive combination.

