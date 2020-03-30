 
 
Editorials 30.3.2020 06:20 am

Lockdown rebellion is a dangerous sign

Police had to use force to get people to respect the social distancing rules (AFP Photo/MARCO LONGARI)

The SANDF troops and the cops don’t seem to care about the human rights of those they are policing during the lockdown.

There are worrying signs the development that many feared most about the coronavirus lockdown – disobedience accompanied by kneejerk violence from the enforcers of law and order – may be coming to pass. Over the weekend, there were too many South Africans who would not get off the streets. And there was disturbing video evidence that police officers and soldiers were using violence to get people to comply. That shows that, for many South Africans, the constitution of our country – hailed as a beacon of democratic lawmaking worldwide – means nothing. The people policing the lockdown, the SANDF troops...
