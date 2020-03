It will be interesting if, a few weeks from now, the authorities announce they have identified coronavirus infection transmission hot spots… at the supermarkets where hundreds queued yesterday to panic buy. In many cases, these people – ignoring reassurances from grocery chains and the authorities that supply chains will run as normal during the lockdown – stood a lot closer to each other than the recommended distance to reduce the chance of transmission. So, by running to stock up before heading to your “safe” bolthole where you think you can keep the world and the virus at bay, you endangered...

It will be interesting if, a few weeks from now, the authorities announce they have identified coronavirus infection transmission hot spots… at the supermarkets where hundreds queued yesterday to panic buy.

In many cases, these people – ignoring reassurances from grocery chains and the authorities that supply chains will run as normal during the lockdown – stood a lot closer to each other than the recommended distance to reduce the chance of transmission.

So, by running to stock up before heading to your “safe” bolthole where you think you can keep the world and the virus at bay, you endangered your own health.

We have seen this before – as far back as early 1994 when many feared the majority rule apocalypse would see them murdered in their beds – and it confirms that we are a nation which is more than excitable and dangerously neurotic.

It also highlights the “me first and to hell with the rest of you” attitude which has been at the heart of our worst behaviour, from corruption to sexism and racism.

At this time in our history, we have to think of more than ourselves. It may be hidden deep down, but we do still have compassion and humanity within us.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.