 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 25.3.2020 07:30 am

Government deserves credit for taking a tough decision

PREMIUM!
Government deserves credit for taking a tough decision

Picture: iStock

Our government appears to be tackling this in an efficient and tough, but democratic way.

The decision by the government to impose a stringent 21-day lockdown, one of the toughest yet (China, UK and Rwanda have taken similar action) in the global fight against the coronavirus was unquestionably the correct one, despite the damage the “stay at home” will undoubtedly wreak upon our already fragile economy. Having said that, it is slightly worrying to note the alacrity with which the ANC administration has grabbed the levers of power enabling them to limit the rights and freedoms of citizens. In that, it is instructive to see that the impetus for the lockdown came from China which,...
Related Stories
China’s success influenced SA’s decision on lockdown 25.3.2020
China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic 24.3.2020
Back to work in China virus epicentre as restrictions eased 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.