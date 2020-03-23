Put compassion before profit during this Covid-19 crisis
PREMIUM!
A volunteer from the COVID-19 Action Group hands out information leaflets and soap to residents of the Diepsloot Township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 March 2020. This group, working together with Operation SA and Laudium Disaster Management, aims to hand out one million cakes of soap over the next few weeks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the vulnerable high-density areas of the country's biggest city. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
With millions of people with compromised immune systems because of TB and HIV/Aids, South Africa could be facing the world’s greatest challenge.