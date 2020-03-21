Open communication is vital in this time of crisis

Airports in Johannesburg suddenly became the frontline of the anti-coronavirus fight yesterday as the government flexed its emergency regulations legal muscle to bar entry to those from “suspect” countries. Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday and it went into effect on Wednesday, the department of transport’s restrictions only kicked into gear yesterday, causing some confusion and panic at OR Tambo International Airport. Incoming travellers from countries deemed as “high risk” were not allowed off aircraft and the planes themselves were parked away from airport buildings in what one might call “aviation isolation”. The moves were conducted...

Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday and it went into effect on Wednesday, the department of transport’s restrictions only kicked into gear yesterday, causing some confusion and panic at OR Tambo International Airport.

Incoming travellers from countries deemed as “high risk” were not allowed off aircraft and the planes themselves were parked away from airport buildings in what one might call “aviation isolation”.

The moves were conducted in a determined manner, illustrating the seriousness with which the SA government is approaching the virus and how it is trying to stop it spreading in an uncontrolled way across the country.

What is baffling is why the actions took so many by surprise. Were foreign airlines not warned beforehand and why were their passengers from the high risk countries not prevented from boarding at the departure airports?

The situation could give foreigners the impression that our authorities are in some sort of panic mode and that could further damage our already crippled tourism business.

In a crisis situation like this, communication is vital … but in some cases it appears as though the government is trying to put a chokehold on information. Passengers were forcibly held on a plane at Lanseria Airport for two days – and then people connected to them were warned not to speak to the media.

It is obvious that in an emergency, centralised control – and a certain abrogation of civil rights – is to be expected, but we are worried at a number of signs that the government is trying to manage the flow of information. And management of information flow can soon become manipulation of information, particularly if politicians are involved.

The government must, without inducing panic, be as open as possible with all South Africans.

On the other hand, the government has also used the disaster situation regulatory power it has for some good, Saturday Citizen believes.

An example is the regulations relating to profiteering announced this week by Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel.

These will provide for severe penalties for companies which increase prices on products in demand – other than passing along unavoidable increases in the costs of raw materials.

It is sad that so many companies have hiked prices of products which are directly related to the health of people.

This, we believe, is more than unethical – it is criminal. So, we welcome Patel’s threat to impose fines of up to R1 million and jail terms of up to a year on those who do profiteer.

Patel has appealed to the better side of the nature of these businesspeople and said the government wishes to work in partnership with them in ensuring the wider population are not scalped.

The regulations also control a basket of 22 basic items, not only in terms of the prices which may be charged for them, but also their availability.

Retailers must ensure they have adequate stocks of the products and that the amounts sold to their customers are limited, to prevent hoarding.

In the latter cases, government control is what is needed to curb the worst excesses of human nature.

But any restrictions must only be temporary.

