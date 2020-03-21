 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 21.3.2020 06:55 am

Open communication is vital in this time of crisis

PREMIUM!
Open communication is vital in this time of crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Centralised control is to be expected, but we are worried at a number of signs that the government is trying to manage the flow of information.

Airports in Johannesburg suddenly became the frontline of the anti-coronavirus fight yesterday as the government flexed its emergency regulations legal muscle to bar entry to those from “suspect” countries. Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday and it went into effect on Wednesday, the department of transport’s restrictions only kicked into gear yesterday, causing some confusion and panic at OR Tambo International Airport. Incoming travellers from countries deemed as “high risk” were not allowed off aircraft and the planes themselves were parked away from airport buildings in what one might call “aviation isolation”. The moves were conducted...
Related Stories
WATCH: Police shut down tavern selling alcohol after 6pm, arrest owner 21.3.2020
A proposal well worth considering 21.3.2020
Add exercise to your antivirus arsenal 21.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.