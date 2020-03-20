 
 
A fully informed population is vital during a disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We would urge the government to remember that, even in the midst of crisis and chaos, full and timely facts banish fake news.

It should be well and truly sinking in now that South Africa is in the midst of its biggest social and economic crisis in post-apartheid history, if not for more than a century. Although there is nothing as draconian as the emergency regulations and laws of that bygone apartheid era – which were aimed at clamping down on dissent and quenching the fires of rebellion and liberation – there is enough in the latest state of disaster regulations to remind us that we have lost more than a little in the way of personal liberty. In a country such as...
