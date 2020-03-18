 
 
18.3.2020

Crisis requires all of us to do some soul searching

Crisis requires all of us to do some soul searching

An empty stand intended for toilet paper rolls is seen as South Africans queue at a local supermarket to stock up on general products on March 16, 2020. - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on March 15, 2020, following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic. Governments across the continent have banned public gatherings, shut schools and restricted travel from areas hit by the pandemic. (Photo by FERNANDA PESCE BLAZQUEZ / AFP)

What happens to the people – perhaps those living in shacks or townships – who cannot afford to stock up or don’t have a place to keep tins of canned food?

The sight of suburban South Africans descending on supermarket shelves this week like a horde of rampaging locusts – panic buying ahead of what they perceive to be a looming coronavirus apocalypse – was ugly. It showed that many of us still have a “laager” mentality, when we seek to hide away from the realities of life in our well-appointed cocoons. It showed that we are prone to panic and see the worst in every situation. In that sense, some of us are not much different from the American “Doomsday preppers” who stockpile fuel, food and ammunition against the day...
