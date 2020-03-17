 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 17.3.2020 08:00 am

We are now all called upon to make sacrifices

PREMIUM!
We are now all called upon to make sacrifices

Long queues of customers at Makro can be seen at the Centurion store, 16 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Those of you denuding shop shelves with your unnecessary panic buying would do well to remember: this is bigger than just you.

The story of Captain Bruce Findlay, the 51-year-old South African Airways pilot who commanded the flight which collected South Africans in Wuhan, China, to bring them home, is an inspiration. Findlay, who will now also have to spend a minimum of 14 days, and possibly as much as 21 days, in quarantine at The Ranch hotel outside Polokwane in Limpopo, said that being able to serve his fellow citizens was “a privilege” regardless of the slight risk involved. His words, though, are not just his. They sum up the attitude of the others on the mission – the SA National...
Related Stories
Tokyo 1940: The Games that became the ‘Missing Olympics’ 17.3.2020
‘My family back home is worried’ – foreign nationals at Beitbridge border fear coronavirus 17.3.2020
Why Dlamini-Zuma is a key player in fight against coronavirus 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.