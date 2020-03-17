We are now all called upon to make sacrifices

The story of Captain Bruce Findlay, the 51-year-old South African Airways pilot who commanded the flight which collected South Africans in Wuhan, China, to bring them home, is an inspiration. Findlay, who will now also have to spend a minimum of 14 days, and possibly as much as 21 days, in quarantine at The Ranch hotel outside Polokwane in Limpopo, said that being able to serve his fellow citizens was “a privilege” regardless of the slight risk involved. His words, though, are not just his. They sum up the attitude of the others on the mission – the SA National...

The story of Captain Bruce Findlay, the 51-year-old South African Airways pilot who commanded the flight which collected South Africans in Wuhan, China, to bring them home, is an inspiration.

Findlay, who will now also have to spend a minimum of 14 days, and possibly as much as 21 days, in quarantine at The Ranch hotel outside Polokwane in Limpopo, said that being able to serve his fellow citizens was “a privilege” regardless of the slight risk involved.

His words, though, are not just his. They sum up the attitude of the others on the mission – the SA National Defence Force personal and government officials – not to mention the staff at The Ranch.

There will be many more just like this – people called upon to make sacrifices (sometimes the ultimate sacrifice) to treat and care for fellow South Africans who are afflicted by the virus.

They show that spirit – of caring – which has seemed to be under threat over the past few years from growing anger and racism. Coronavirus will determine who we become as a nation – selfish or selfless.

Those of you denuding shop shelves with your unnecessary panic buying would do well to remember: this is bigger than just you.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.