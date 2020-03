There is an old saying that an ill wind blows nobody any good. But in the case of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ill wind of the coronavirus crisis was also a breath of fresh political and reputational air to a man under increasing fire from all points of the spectrum. Standing before the nation on Sunday night to announce a state of “national disaster” and the strict measures to be taken to try to slow down the spread of the infection, Ramaphosa was no longer “missing in action” as our leader. He was in charge and he was leading. With...

There is an old saying that an ill wind blows nobody any good. But in the case of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ill wind of the coronavirus crisis was also a breath of fresh political and reputational air to a man under increasing fire from all points of the spectrum.

Standing before the nation on Sunday night to announce a state of “national disaster” and the strict measures to be taken to try to slow down the spread of the infection, Ramaphosa was no longer “missing in action” as our leader.

He was in charge and he was leading.

With the gravitas appropriate to the biggest health threat in a century, Ramaphosa said he would take “no half measures”.

Ironically, his critics – even those who wish him well – have accused him of half measures, or half-hearted measures … or no measures at all in the fight against corruption. Since the heady days of late 2017 and early 2018, after his triumph at the ANC’s Nasrec elective conference (and his ousting of Jacob Zuma), Ramaphosa has disappointed many people.

His much-touted “new dawn” and his “Thuma Mina” (Send Me) sloganeering have seemed exactly that – empty slogans.

All the while, his foes – those connected in one way or the other with the state capture network and with Zuma – have been growing in strength after their serious reverse at Nasrec. There were credible reports that they planned to launch an all-out counter-attack on Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national general council meeting in July, but that meeting was cancelled yesterday.

But on Sunday night Ramaphosa stepped up as commander-in-chief for the first time. In a national crisis, the country needed – and wanted – this sort of direction.

Anyone who attacks him runs the risk of being accused of unpatriotic behaviour in a time of crisis.

So this round goes to Ramaphosa.

