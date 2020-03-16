 
 
Editorials 16.3.2020 06:31 am

SA needs unity, selflessness to beat Covid-19

SA needs unity, selflessness to beat Covid-19

Image: iStock.

This crisis will test us as never before as a nation. It is going to need real ubuntu to overcome this.

One of the most encouraging developments about yesterday’s coronavirus “crisis day”, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a number of restrictions on travel and public gatherings, was that two of the groups involved with the bulk of the wider population – the churches and the taxi industry – are meeting this week to decided what action to take. The Citizen hopes that, unlike in many other sectors in this country, the talking will be brief and to-the-point and the action will be swift. Churchgoers – millions of whom are planning to go to Easter services in a few weeks’ time –...
