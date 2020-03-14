 
 
Editorials 14.3.2020

TB treatment breakthrough deserves applause

A doctor examines a patient with Tuberculosis. Picture: Gallo Images

TB is curable, yet many patients default due to the duration of treatment. 3HP will be a welcome boon.

This week’s announcement of a breakthrough that could lead to a more effective and faster treatment for tuberculosis is a remarkable development. With the coronavirus avalanche dominating the media space, the TB treatment advancement is likely to disappear under the radar, yet it has massive relevance for this country. In terms of the breakthrough, high-risk patients will take fewer tablets and for shorter periods. At the moment, TB patients take treatment for between six and 36 months, while the new regimen – called 3HP – will see them taking two drugs for only three months. Tuberculosis is one of the...
