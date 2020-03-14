TB treatment breakthrough deserves applause

This week’s announcement of a breakthrough that could lead to a more effective and faster treatment for tuberculosis is a remarkable development. With the coronavirus avalanche dominating the media space, the TB treatment advancement is likely to disappear under the radar, yet it has massive relevance for this country. In terms of the breakthrough, high-risk patients will take fewer tablets and for shorter periods. At the moment, TB patients take treatment for between six and 36 months, while the new regimen – called 3HP – will see them taking two drugs for only three months. Tuberculosis is one of the...

Tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation, and South Africa features among the 10 countries with the highest TB burden.

TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease, claiming over one million lives each year. WHO figures indicate that in 2018, about 10 million people fell ill with TB worldwide, including 1.1 million children.

TB is curable, yet many patients default due to the duration of treatment. 3HP will be a welcome boon.

One of the WHO’s sustainable development goals is ending the TB epidemic by 2030. Any event that brings this goal closer must be applauded.

