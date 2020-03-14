 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 14.3.2020 09:00 am

Sport is getting its priorities right

PREMIUM!
Sport is getting its priorities right

Spectators leave following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 13, 2020. - The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the action was due to start over fears about the spread of coronavirus after a McLaren team member tested positive. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The temporary halting of events is a small sacrifice in the bid to help fight this pandemic from spreading further.

It was only a matter of time before the coronavirus made an impact on sporting events. After going about their business for months since the first case was reported, this week has seen a drastic change in how the sporting fraternity will deal with the pandemic. It’s been a crazy 48 hours for the sporting world, with events being cancelled left, right and centre. Mention a global sport, and the chances are that it’s either been put on hold temporarily or indefinitely. The death toll – more than 5,000 late yesterday – prompted various sporting codes to act quickly. Many...
Related Stories
Orchids and Onions – Ryobi’s sponsorship of woman racer is a masterstroke 14.3.2020
China reports 11 new virus cases, majority ‘imported’ 14.3.2020
Why a Limpopo resort was chosen as the quarantine site for SA’s Wuhan evacuees 14.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.