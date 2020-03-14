Sport is getting its priorities right

It was only a matter of time before the coronavirus made an impact on sporting events. After going about their business for months since the first case was reported, this week has seen a drastic change in how the sporting fraternity will deal with the pandemic. It’s been a crazy 48 hours for the sporting world, with events being cancelled left, right and centre. Mention a global sport, and the chances are that it’s either been put on hold temporarily or indefinitely. The death toll – more than 5,000 late yesterday – prompted various sporting codes to act quickly. Many...

It was only a matter of time before the coronavirus made an impact on sporting events.

After going about their business for months since the first case was reported, this week has seen a drastic change in how the sporting fraternity will deal with the pandemic.

It’s been a crazy 48 hours for the sporting world, with events being cancelled left, right and centre. Mention a global sport, and the chances are that it’s either been put on hold temporarily or indefinitely.

The death toll – more than 5,000 late yesterday – prompted various sporting codes to act quickly. Many first ordered matches to be held behind closed doors this week, and then went one step further yesterday by either postponing the event, or even cancelling it.

The South African cricketers are on their way back home after their final two one-day internationals against India were called off. The lucrative Indian Premier League was shifted to a few weeks later.

The ATP’s tennis programme and the English and Scottish football leagues have put to a halt, while the PGA has cancelled a number of their golf tournaments – including this weekend’s Players Championship – and postponed next month’s prestigious Masters at Augusta National.

In rugby, the final round of Six Nations matches this weekend have been halted, the Pro14 season has been suspended and fans have been barred from attending Australian Super Rugby matches. New Zealand and South African Super Rugby matches will continue as planned for the time being.

On the race track, the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for later this month, was postponed by Formula One officials, as they joined the cancellations of the Australian and Vietnam Grands Prix.

It’s no secret sport will be sorely missed, but the temporary halting of events is a small sacrifice in the bid to help fight this pandemic from spreading further.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.