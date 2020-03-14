Sport is getting its priorities right
Spectators leave following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 13, 2020. - The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the action was due to start over fears about the spread of coronavirus after a McLaren team member tested positive. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
The temporary halting of events is a small sacrifice in the bid to help fight this pandemic from spreading further.