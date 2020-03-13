 
 
Editorials 13.3.2020

A salute to our brave police officers

Detective Warrant officer Delene Grobler-Koonin. Picture: Facebook

We salute Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler-Koonin and Sergeant Wynand Herbst for their selfless service to the people of South Africa.

There is so much corruption and inefficiency in our police service that it is easy to dismiss policing as a lost cause and crime as a battle already lost. At the same time, it is also easy to tar all police officers with the same brush. But that would be doing a disservice to the many men and women who are the literal thin blue line of honesty, integrity and dedication to duty within the SA Police Service. There was a poignant reminder of that this week at the funeral of Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler-Koonin, who died in a...
