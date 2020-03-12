 
 
12.3.2020

SA may be on the back foot with coronavirus

A view of a deserted Nazionale street, downtown Rome, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rome, Italy, 11 March 2020. In an attempt to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Italian Prime Minister Conte announced on 09 March the extending of coronavirus quarantine measures to the entire country starting on 10 March until 03 April. It will be possible to move only for 'proven work reasons' or 'serious family or health needs', he said. All public gatherings have been banned and people have been advised to stay at home. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi

No ‘social distancing’ actions have yet been taken in South Africa and, without being unduly alarmist, we wonder if, perhaps, we’re not already too late?

With yesterday’s confirmation that the coronavirus number is up to 16, it still seems – in terms of numbers at least – that this particular health problem is minor. That is especially so when we put it against the fact that 12 people died in a horrific taxi crash yesterday and thousands more around the country died from various other causes. That may be comforting – and indeed, many people are adopting that “devil-may-care” attitude – but it is short-sighted and potentially dangerous. The coronavirus is, obviously, still in its infancy in South Africa and nowhere near where it was...
