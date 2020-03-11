 
 
Editorials 11.3.2020 06:30 am

The amount spent on VIP protection is criminal

The amount spent on VIP protection is criminal

Blue-light convoy. Picture for illustration. Picture: YouTube

Mind you, if you consider how they mismanage and loot, perhaps they need to be protected from those who voted for them.

It is a disturbing comment on our society that the ANC government has increased the amount allocated for VIP protection by just over 9% to R3.44 billion … which is higher than the R2.93 billion it set aside for land reform. The increases in protection charges have gone up inexorably over the past few years. While it is true that VIP guarding services include those offered to former presidents, deputy presidents and their families, it is also equally true that our VIPs – or those political apparatchiks who considere themselves VIPs because of their close proximity to the taxpayer-funded trough...
